Selena Gomez Slams Body Shamers: 'I'm A Little Bit Big Right Now'

This is not the first time the pop icon has called out trolls

The 30-year-old pop icon recently slammed body shamers on social media. Selena Gomez recently attended Golden Globes wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves.

The 'Only Murders In the Building' star in an Instagram live after the award show said, "I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays."

"Right?" Gomez said during an Instagram live as she turned to her little sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey. The pair burst into laughter and said, "But we don't care."

After walking the red carpet, critics started commenting on her body and many advised her to lose weight, and Selena did not let the trolls get her down.

For her red carpet look, the singer and actress accented her outfit with dangling diamond earrings, SANTONI platform sandals, rings, and a high ponytail. Ruling the red carpet, Selena surely caught everyone's attention.

Well, this is not the first time the pop icon has called out trolls for commenting on her appearance. he body shamers. In April 2022, the actress down body shamers on TikTok, saying being "skinny" wasn't worth missing out on her favourite foods because "people bitch about [her weight] anyway."

The singer-actress attended the 2023 Golden Globes as a first-time nominee for her work in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Following the announcement of the 2023 nominations, the singer released a video from an earlier interview in which she voiced her wish to someday be nominated for the honour. And it looks like her wish is granted!