Satya Nadella Shares Video Of AI-Powered Farming In Baramati, Elon Musk Reacts

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently highlighted the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on agriculture in India. In a post on X, Mr Nadella shared the story of small-town sugarcane farmers who have historically faced significant challenges, including debt and suicide, due to pests, droughts, and diseases affecting their harvests.

However, the integration of AI has changed their fortunes. Mr Nadella showcased a video on X, demonstrating how AI empowered a small farmer in Battis Shirala, Maharashtra, to enhance crop yields, reduce chemical usage, and optimize water consumption. He described the impact of AI in agriculture as "phenomenal."

He said, “The one example that I wanted to highlight was one of the small farmers who was part of the Baramati Co-op, where you can take this powerful technology but make it have an impact, where a small landowner is able to improve the yield of their land. And the numbers they shared in terms of reduction in chemicals, improvement in water usage and, ultimately, yield was phenomenal." Further, he also mentioned the use of geospatial data from drones and satellites which can help farmers in their own language.

Here's the video:

AI will improve everything https://t.co/KqBvDC9ljl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025

Reacting to the video, Elon Musk wrote, "AI will improve everything."

In 2022, Microsoft started an agri-tech project in Baramati, in partnership with the Agricultural Development Trust (ADT). This initiative leverages AI tools to help farmers achieve healthy and sustainable harvests. Additionally, the collaboration with Microsoft Research aims to integrate AI, satellite imaging, and other technologies to drive transformative change in the agricultural sector.

Earlier, the Microsoft CEO admitted that one of his biggest mistakes was failing to predict the dominance of search, a market that Google successfully capitalised on. He said Microsoft had initially assumed that the web would remain decentralised, not realising that search would become its most valuable business model.

Calling it a valuable lesson, he said: “We (Microsoft) missed what turned out to be the biggest business model on the web because we all assumed the web is all about being distributed.”