Sapna Gill: 5 Points On Instagram Sensation Arrested In Prithvi Shaw Selfie Row

She has more than two lakh followers on Instagram and is also popular on other video-sharing applications like Josh, Snapchat and YouTube.

Sapna Gill is from Chandigarh and is living in Mumbai.

The content creator regularly posts dance videos and photos on Instagram and other social media platforms. According to her profile, Gill has nearly 1,500 posts on Instagram.

She has appeared in a few Bhojpuri movies with Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. Sapna Gill was last seen in 'Mera Watan', which was released in 2021.