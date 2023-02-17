Sapna Gill: 5 Points On Instagram Sensation Arrested In Prithvi Shaw Selfie Row

Instagram influencer Sapna Gill was arrested on Thursday for allegedly manhandling cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car following an argument over selfies. Ms Gill was on Friday sent to police custody till February 20.

Sapna Gill keeps posting dance videos on Instagram.

Here are five points on Sapna Gill:

  1. She has more than two lakh followers on Instagram and is also popular on other video-sharing applications like Josh, Snapchat and YouTube.

  2. Sapna Gill is from Chandigarh and is living in Mumbai.

  3. The content creator regularly posts dance videos and photos on Instagram and other social media platforms. According to her profile, Gill has nearly 1,500 posts on Instagram.

  4. She has appeared in a few Bhojpuri movies with Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. Sapna Gill was last seen in 'Mera Watan', which was released in 2021.

  5. After the incident, cricketer's friend Ashish Yadav filed a complaint against Sapna Gill and seven other accused. Based on his complaint, the Oshiwara police registered a case against eight people under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others. Ms Gill has, however, said she is being framed.



