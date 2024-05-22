'Sania And Izhaan': Tennis Star Posts Nameplate Pic With Son's Name

"This and that," reads the caption of the Instagram post.

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza recently took to social media and shared a series of pictures that have left her followers happy. Ms Mirza, while giving a sneak peek into her life, shared a picture of a new nameplate of her house with her and her son's name written on it. The words "Sania and Izhaan" are written on a wooden nameplate.

Other images show her having a good time with her family and friends. The carousel also includes several mirror selfies of the athlete. "This and that," reads the caption of the Instagram post.

The post came months after she announced her divorce from former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shoaib Malik. Following his marriage with actor Sana Javed, Ms Mirza's family confirmed on social media that she and Mr Malik were divorced for "a few months now". The divorce marked the end of a high-profile marriage that generated a lot of interest both in India and Pakistan over the years. They have a five-year-old son Izaan, who is currently living with the Indian tennis player.

The statement said, "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," it added. The revelation came after speculation surrounded the strained relationship between the two sportspersons, who got married in April 2010 in Hyderabad.

Since being shared, Ms Mirza's post has amassed a lot of reactions online. It has amassed over a lakh likes on the social media platform.

