Samsung's Slimmest Phone Galaxy S25 Edge Launched: Features, Price And More

After months of speculation, Samsung on Tuesday (May 13) officially launched Galaxy S25 Edge, its slimmest phone yet. Hopping on the trend of extra-thin phones, Samsung's newest offering boasts of a titanium body, measuring only 5.8mm thick and weighing 163 grams.

The flagship Samsung offering features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that arrived with the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year.

“Galaxy S25 Edge is more than a slim smartphone. The superior engineering that brought this revolutionary smartphone to life illustrates a commitment to overcoming barriers that helps Galaxy deliver truly unexpected premium experiences for people around the world,” said TM Roh, president and acting head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics.

Camera

The Galaxy S25 Edge features an impressive 200-megapixel camera with 2x optical in sensor zoom, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Battery

Despite possessing a plethora of impressive features, one of the biggest worries about S25 Edge is its battery. The 3,900mAh cell is the smallest across the S25 range, compared to 4,000mAh in the S25 and 4,900mAh in the Plus.

Artificial intelligence

Mirroring the Galaxy S25 series, the Galaxy S25 Edge has integrated AI agents that work seamlessly across multiple apps, making it a true AI-compatible phone. The company has also collaborated with Google to bring the latest features of Gemini to the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price and availability

Samsung has priced the base model of Galaxy S25 Edge having 12GB of RAM and 256GM of storage, at Rs 93,300 ($1,099). The 512GB storage variant will likely cost the customers Rs 1,03,500 ($1,219).

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in a variety of colours, including Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue.