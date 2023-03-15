Sameer Khakhar, Iconic 'Nukkad' Actor, Dies: 5 Points

Born on August 9, 1952, Sameer Khakhar, was a Bollywood, TV and theatre actor. In a career spanning nearly four decades, the actor rose to fame with his role as 'Khopdi' in the TV show 'Nukkad'. He is also known for his role in 'Circus'.

After working consistently in movies and TV shows, he moved to the US in the 1990s for a few years to become a software developer. However, he returned to India in 2008 when the recession hit, as per a PTI report.

He hit the headlines in early 2021 after a tweet from a film journalist, informing industry people that the actor was looking for work, caught the attention of industry colleagues such as Satish Shah and Gulshan Devaiah. ''I am hopeful people who know me will offer me work. I would like to work till my last breath. I want to entertain people all my life, I am not tired yet,'' he had said.

His other notable works include films like Parinda, Jai Ho, Hasee Toh Phasee, 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. The veteran actor was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's Farzi, Zee5's Sunflower and Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men.