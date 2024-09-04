Angry Bear Attacks Circus Trainer In Front Of Horrified Audience In Russia

Russian animal rights activists have called for a complete ban on live animal performances

During a live circus performance, Russian trainer Sergei Prichinich narrowly escaped death when a female brown bear named Donut, weighing over 490 pounds, suddenly attacked him. The horrified audience, filled with parents and children, watched in terror as the bear, who was riding a hoverboard as part of her act, viciously attacked Mr Prichinich, pinning him to the ground for approximately half a minute, New York Postreported.

Meanwhile, he desperately tried to defend himself, holding a bar between the bear's jaws and his body. Just as the situation seemed dire, a worker outside the cage intervened, jabbing at the bear and distracting her long enough for Prichinich to break free. The bear backed off, giving Prichinich a narrow escape from the terrifying ordeal.

Nikita Mikhailov, director of the Moretti Circus, confirmed that the show resumed without further incident after the horrific episode.

''Towards the end of the act, the bear snapped at Sergei and wrestled with him. Their performance continued,'' he said. He noted that the tamer ''waited for the bear to calm down, got up, continued the routine with her, sealed it with a kiss, and that was it.''

He also praised Mr Prichinich for his quick thinking and professional handling of the situation. ''This is an animal, and they can behave differently, they may not like something, but they can express their emotions this way. Every trainer understands this,'' Mr Mikhailov added.

While everyone was relieved that the trainer escaped unhurt, Russian animal rights activist Yuri Koretskikh renewed his calls for a complete ban on live animal performances, citing the inherent risks and dangers posed to humans and animals in such shows.

''While modern world circus art is rapidly moving towards humanity, banning the use of animals in circuses, the Russian circus lobby is actively resisting progress, defending its commercial interests,” Mr Koretskikh said.

In Russia, animal rights have been a pressing concern, prompting President Vladimir Putin to sign a bill outlawing animal cruelty in 2018. Although the legislation doesn't address animal performance, activists have continued to focus on this issue. Last year, the Russian Duma proposed a bill to prohibit the use of animals in circuses nationwide. The bill is set to be presented to the lower chamber in October.