Watch: Man Narrowly Escapes Bear Attack After Entering Its Den

A Serbian influencer found himself in a precarious situation when he inadvertently entered a bear's den, coming face-to-face with the massive beast. Stefan Jankovic shared two chilling clips on social media, capturing the intense moment when the bear returned home to find the influencer sitting in its den.

The first clip shows Mr Jankovic sitting at the bottom of the bear's den, looking up at the animal as it approaches the entrance. The bear appears to be sizing him up, taking cautious steps closer while sniffing the air. The influencer slowly inches out of the den, trying not to provoke the bear.

The next scene takes a dramatic turn, with Stefan Jankovic stepping out of the den right next to the bear. The curious animal sniffs his head and cell phone, seemingly puzzled by the unexpected visitor.

The second clip shows the influencer climbing up a tree, with two curious bears below. “When you have nowhere to run,” the overlay text read.

“You won't believe what happened to me. I spend 24 hours in the forest and a bear attacks me. . . It's waiting for me and there's another one,” he said in Serbian.

The clips have garnered significant attention online. They have been viewed nearly 70 million times.

A user commented, “He did not survive, the bear posted the video.”

Another wrote, “If it's brown, lay down. The fact you stayed that calm is probably what saved you.”

“They playing with death cause a grizzly is the one bear besides a polar bear that you don't wanna mess with. They'll both take you outta here quick,” a comment read.

This user said he did not die because “he is the cameraman.”

Serbia, a country in the Balkans, is home to a number of European brown bears. Brown bears in Serbia primarily inhabit the western regions, particularly in Tara National Park, which spans over 25,000 hectares. There are an estimated 60 bears living in Tara National Park alone, as per the BBC.