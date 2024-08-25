Circus Performer In UK Falls From Tightrope In Front Of Horrified Audience, Hospitalised

The video left onlookers shocked and concerned for the performer's well-being

A heart-stopping incident occurred at Gravity Circus in East Sussex when a female circus performer fell off a tightrope 16 feet in the air in front of a horrified audience. According to Metro, a performer was seated on a chair balanced on a pole held by two men as they navigated a tightrope 16 feet in the air. As she adjusted her position, the pole wobbled, causing her foot to slip. She fell from the apparatus, and the chair struck a wire, sending her into a freefalling backflip. The performer hit the ground knees first, spinning until she landed in a fetal position on the metal floor.

The horrific accident, captured on video, has left onlookers shocked and concerned for the performer's well-being.

According to South East Coast Ambulance Service (Seacamb), the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. Seacamb said she suffered from ''facial and other injuries consistent with a fall.''

Witness Hayley Walsh told the BBC, ''It looked like she gave way. She lost her balance and went flying down wrapped around the wire. She smashed down onto the metal floor.''

After the incident, Gravity Circus informed on Facebook that the performer was ''doing well and is in safe hands''.

They said, ''We can confirm that an accident occurred last night involving one of our tightrope performers during the show. In live entertainment and high-risk performances, accidents can unfortunately happen despite stringent safety measures. Our emergency protocols were immediately enacted, and the performer was promptly taken to the hospital. Our primary concern is the well-being of the performers, their families, the high-wire troupe, and our entire circus family. We are closely monitoring the situation and conducting a thorough investigation.''