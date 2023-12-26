'Salt' Actor Kamar De Los Reyes Dies In Los Angeles At 56

Kamar De Los Reyes is survived by wife Saum and three sons.

Actor Kamar de los Reyes, famous for his role as a police officer in ABC soap opera 'One Life to Live', died in Los Angeles on Sunday, the eve of Christmas. He was 56. Mr De los Reyes also gave voice to the villain Raul Menendez in the video game franchise 'Call of Duty'. As per a report in Variety, he died after a brief battle with cancer. At the time of his sudden death, the actor was working on the show 'All American' and had filmed parts for Hulu's series 'Washington Black' and Marvel's upcoming 'Daredevil' series.

The New York Times (NYT) said in a report that Mr de los Reyes was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 8, 1967. His father Walfredo de los Reyes was a Cuban, while mother Matilde Pages from Puerto Rico.

The actor described himself as coming "from a family of musicians", the NYT report said. The outlet further said his father and two brothers were percussionists, while his grandfather a trumpeter.

He grew up in Las Vegas and moved to Los Angeles after high school. Mr De los Reyes' big break came in New York, with the role of Pedro Quinn in the play 'Blade to the Heat'.

He also had roles in Fox's 'Sleepy Hollow' and ABC's 'The Rookie'.

On the big screen, the actor appeared in Oliver Stone's 'Nixon', as a secret service agent in Angelina Jolie-s starrer 'Salt', and in 'The Cell' with Jennifer Lopez.

"De los Reyes lived in Los Angeles, however, his heart never left Puerto Rico," CBS News quoted the actor's family as saying. It added that the actor had been active in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The actor is survived by wife Saum and three sons, Caylen, 26, and twins Michael and John, age 9.