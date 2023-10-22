'Our Parents Said Yes': Content Creator Saloni Gaur Gets Married, Shares Pics

Saloni Gaur wore a red lehenga and wedding jewelry, while Rajat Sain wore a white sherwani

Famous content creator Saloni Gaur on Saturday said that she has got married and shared pictures on her official social media accounts. Ms Gaur, who rose to fame with her comic name "Nazma Aapi", got married to journalist Rajat Sain.

"Our parents said ‘Yes'," Saloni said in her social media posts and posted some pictures from her wedding.

"Dadi said- ‘karni to tujhe apne mann ki hi hai' (My grandmother said you will anyway do what you want to do)," she added.

In the pictures, she can seen wearing a red lehenga and wedding jewelry, while Rajat wore a white sherwani.

In her comic career, Saloni has used characters "Pinky Dogra", "Kusum Behenji", "Asha Behenji" and "Nazma Aapi" to address contemporary social issues.

She also produced videos on the Citizenship Amendment Act, the pollution crisis in Delhi, and the Union Budget 2020.

In 2020, she landed her own show "Uncommon Sense With Saloni" on an OTT platform.