Salim Durani Dies: 5 Facts On The Cricketer

Cricketer Salim Durani died at the age of 88 on Sunday in Gujarat. He was known for a great sense of humour and a propensity for smashing massive sixes.

Here are five points on the cricketer:

  1. Mr Durani was born on December 11, 1934, in Kabul. He was a left-arm bowler and played 29 Tests. He helped India beat England 2-0 in the historic five-match Test series in 1961-1962, taking eight and 10 wickets in the team's wins at Calcutta and Madras, as per news agency PTI.

  2. The cricketer scored one century and had seven fifties in the 50 innings he played for India. He scored 1,202 runs in total, the report added.

  3. Ten years after the historic win over England, he was instrumental in India's victory over the West Indies in Port of Spain by dismissing both Sir Garfield Sobers and Clive Lloyd.

  4. The renowned cricketer also ventured into Bollywood, appearing in the 1973 film 'Charitra' alongside actor Praveen Babi. 

  5. Mr Durani underwent proximal femur nail surgery after falling and breaking his thigh bone in January of this year.



