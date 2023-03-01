Sachin Tendulkar Posts Video of ''Ultimate Hide-And-Seek Champion'', Internet Intrigued

Mr Tendulkar posted a video from a trip he took

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar who has won over the globe with his cricketing skills is making it big on social media too. He enjoys 38.9 million followers on Instagram and keeps them entertained with unique content. From posting videos of yummy delicacies that he enjoys on a daily basis to giving his followers travel goals, the cricketer's posts are a treat for his fans. In his recent Instagram post, he posted a video from a trip he took. The video which featured a leopard was captured on a jungle trip.

In the post's caption, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Can you spot the ultimate hide-and-seek champion?" along with hashtags like wildlife, leopard, nature, and jungle.

Watch the video here:

In the video, a leopard can be seen hidden behind some trees, while walking around in a jungle. A while later, the majestic wild cat can be seen casually strolling in the jungle.

Since being shared, the fascinating video has received more than 1.6 lakh likes and more than 380 comments. Users were intrigued by the video and posted heart emojis, while some also cracked jokes. One user wrote, ''Hiding from Sachin? Silly cat, he should run out to see the legend.'' Another commented, ''The Lion watching Leopard.''

A third said, ''He is a leopard but you are a g.o.a.t. sir.'' Another added, ''Leopards are reputed to be super shy but even this one wanted a glimpse of you.''

On Tuesday, Mr Tendulkar met Microsoft founder Bill Gates in Mumbai. Tweeting pictures from the meeting, the cricketer said that the two exchanged thoughts on philanthropy, even touching upon kids' healthcare.

"We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy - including children's healthcare, which our Foundation works on. Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world's challenges. Thanks for your insights@BillGates," he wrote in a post featuring Mr Gates and his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Notably, Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman to score 100 centuries in international cricket. He bid adieu to the game in 2013, and finished as the top scorer in Tests and ODIs.