Sachin Tendulkar Extends Holi Wishes To Fans, Asks Them To 'Guess' What's On His Plate

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar who has already won over the globe with his cricketing skills is now making it big on social media too. He has over 38 million followers on Twitter and he regularly keeps them entertained with his unique posts. Now, as the festival of colours, Holi, is just around the corner, Mr Tendulkar took to the microblogging site to wish his fans on the auspicious occasion.

Sharing a picture of himself covered in different colours and holding a plate of food, the legendary cricketer wrote, "Happy Holi everyone!" "Can you guess what's on my plate?" he asked his fans.

Take a look at his post below:

Happy Holi everyone!



Can you guess what's on my plate? 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/dV1UxVcc9M — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 7, 2023

Mr Tendulkar shared the picture just a few hours ago and since then his post has accumulated more than 370,000 views and over 26,000 likes. In the comment section, while some users simply wished the cricketer on the occasion, others flooded the section with their guesses.

"Happy Holi, Sachin! Enjoy your puran poli with doodh," wrote one user. "Do me a favour let's Play holi !! Plate me hai pooran poli," jokingly said another.

A third user commented, "What a picture boss, happy Holi!" while a fourth added, "Happy Holi Sir! Aloo Paratha and Curd looks lovely".

This year Holi will be celebrated on 8 March, and Choti Holi or Holika Dahan will be celebrated on 7 March.

Notably, Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman to score 100 centuries in international cricket. He bid adieu to the game in 2013, and finished as the top scorer in Tests and ODIs.

In his previous Twitter post, Mr Tendulkar recalled Australian spinner Shane Warne who passed away a year ago after suffering a cardiac arrest. He posted a special message on his "great friend" and recalled the humour and charisma of the late Australian legend. He accompanied his tweet with a photograph of himself with Mr Warne.