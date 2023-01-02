'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Actor, Now 15, Buys House In Mumbai

Ruhaanika posted a series of photos from her new house and also with her parents.

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan has checked off a "very big dream" of hers of buying her own house in Mumbai at the age of 15. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor shared the big news with her 1.9 million followers. She penned a heartfelt note and posted a series of photos from her new house and also with her parents.

"With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all...To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I'm extremely Grateful. I have check marked a very big dream- "Buying a home on my own." This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn't wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream," Ruhaanika wrote in the caption of her post.

Take a look below:

The 15-year-old further added, "My words cannot describe how thankful I am for all the help and support you all have given me. Thank you to each of you once again for all the love and blessings."

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Coach Ramakant Achrekar On Death Anniversary

In the caption, Ruhaanika also stated that it is because of her mother who saved every penny and doubled it for her and that is the reason she managed to buy this house. "There's no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I'm already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day," she added.

In the comment section of her post, several internet users and famous personalities congratulated the 15-year-old. "Wah !! That's a proud moment, waheguru ji bless ! Keep shining," wrote actor Gavie Chahal.

"Congratulations, you will be the next big thing especially for youngsters who'll inspire them on how to be on your feet, you've set an example which will be very impactful, indeed a proud moment for you & your fam, salute to your hard work, dedication & determination, stay blessed & always keep smiling, happy living & a very happy new year in a brand new house. Love always, keep shining & keep rising," commented one fan.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation Has A Valuable Lesson On Stress Management

A third user, "Congratulations! Do the best you can until you know better and you taught us that age doesn't matter just work hard! That gives me strength! May allah bless you and your family with happiness!" A fourth added, "OMG! Congratulations to our ruhiiii! we have watched you grow and are so proud of you."

Ruhaanika Dhawan came to fame with her role named Ruhi in Eka Kapoor's romance-drama series 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. She has also done a cameo in Salman Khan's movie 'Jai Ho' and appeared in Sunny Deol-starrer 'Ghayal Once Again'.