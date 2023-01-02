''Put The Glass Down'': Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation Has A Valuable Lesson On Stress Management

Mr. Mahindra shared an inspiring video on how to let go of stress

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing inspirational, funny, and informative posts that attract the attention of social media users. He also imparts valuable life lessons to his 10.2 million followers on Twitter with his 'Monday Motivation'. Given that stress and anxiety, unfortunately, have become a part of our everyday lives, Mr. Mahindra, shared an inspiring video on how to let go of stress.

The industrialist shared an old video about holding on to a glass of water, and how the weight of the glass feels heavier as we hold it longer. He captioned the video as, ''An old video, but I never tire of seeing it…Put the glass down. Especially on Monday mornings. Don't walk into work still holding it and letting it get heavier…''

Watch the video here:

An old video, but I never tire of seeing it…Put the glass down. Especially on Monday mornings. Don't walk into work still holding it and letting it get heavier… #MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/SWJFuj6CKu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 2, 2023

In the video, a professor raised a glass of water and asked his students, “How heavy do you think this glass of water is?” The students started guessing and gave values like, “8oz, 12oz, etc.” However, the professor wasn't satisfied and said that the absolute weight of the glass doesn't matter.

“Well, the absolute weight doesn't matter. It depends on how long I hold it. A minute won't be a problem, after an hour I might feel a dull ache in my hand and if I hold it for an entire day, my arm would feel paralysed. Well, the weight of the glass hasn't changed, but the longer I hold on to it, the heavier it becomes,” he said.

“If you think about it for a little while, there's no problem. If you think about it a little longer, it's going to hurt. Think about them all day long, and you'll feel paralysed, incapable of doing anything," the professor goes on to explain. “Always remember. Put the glass down," concluded the professor.

Users loved the profound message and thanked Mr. Mahindra for sharing it. One user said, ''Yep, an old one but a good reminder as we start the new year! "Put the Glass of Worry, Stress down!" Happy New Year!'' Another commented, ''If you can do something about a situation, why worry? If you can't do something about a situation, why worry?'' A third said, ''Video might go old but not the logic. Very well explained. Be worry free & don't let stress comes to you even a small one in the beginning.''