Royal Mint Unveils Bullion Coin Bearing King Charles' Portrait For The First Time

The Royal Mint, which makes all the coins in the United Kingdom, has unveiled its first bullion coin to bear the portrait of King Charles. According to Royal Mint's website, the King's effigy on the 2023 bullion Britannia coin marks the start of a new chapter for bullion coins.

"Each bullion coin produced by The Royal Mint is a combination of exceptional design, craftsmanship and latest innovation upholding the standards of quality and accuracy that you'd expect from a world-leading mint," the website read.

The Britannia coins can be purchased from the Royal Mint's website. They are made from fine gold and enhanced with four security features. These features include a latent image, surface animation, tincture lines and micro-text.

As per the website, in the lower left-hand of the design, below Britannia's flowing gown, a trident represents her naval history and as the viewer changes their perspective this trident becomes a padlock, emphasising the coin's secure nature. Surface animation on the coin also reflects the movement of waves.

"These added security features both decorate and protect the coin, just as the micro-text that borders the design states - 'Decus et Tutamen', which translates as 'An ornament and a safeguard'" the Royal Mint said.

According to The Independent, the price of Royal Mint bullion coins varies, depending on changes to the gold price. "Bullion coins are an attractive option for many investors looking to diversify their investment portfolio," Andrew Dickey, director of precious metals at the Royal Mint said.

Meanwhile, this comes after the first coinage featuring King Charles was introduced last month. The coin with the 74-year-old monarch's image reflects a transition from the Elizabethan age of the late Queen Elizabeth II to the Carolean era of Charles, with the coin also commemorating the life and legacy of the Queen on its reverse.

Notably, all coins bearing the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender and in active circulation. This ensures a smooth transition, with minimal environmental impact and cost, the Royal Mint said at the time.