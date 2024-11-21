Rowoon To Return With New K-Drama <i>The Murky Stream</i> On Disney+

Disney+ has unveiled its upcoming Korean lineup during the APAC Showcase held in Singapore. The platform's global appeal is further enhanced by its highlights, which include The Manipulated and The Murky Stream, a historical drama starring Rowoon, Shin Yeeun, and Park Seoham.



The Murky Stream, which was written by Cheon Sungil, who is most known for Netflix's All of Us Are Dead, and directed by Choo Changmin, who is best known for Masquerade, promises an engrossing story with a historical drama foundation. Anticipation for the series has already increased due to the stellar ensemble. The initiatives are consistent with Disney+'s plan to increase its market share in the Asian entertainment industry.



According to Kpopmap, the drama, which portrays the complex destinies of three characters, 'SiYul' (RoWoon), 'Choi Eun' (Shin YeEun), and 'Jeong Cheon' (Park SeoHam), is highly anticipated due to the collaboration between director Chu ChangMin and writer Cheon SeongIl.

Director Chu ChangMin is known for attracting 12 million viewers with 'Masquerade,' solidifying his status as a megahit director. 'Takryu', his first drama directorial work, promises to bring great expectations to viewers with its profound understanding of the era and intricate character narratives. Writer Cheon SeongIl returns to historical drama writing after 14 years since 'The Slave Hunters,' intending to enrich the story with complex and charming characters, as per the news outlet.

'Takryu' is expected to become a well-crafted historical drama due to the collaboration of trusted production staff and actors. As it garners attention, many are curious to see whether this work, set for release in 2025, can open a new horizon for Korean historical dramas. With its original story and captivating characters, 'Takryu' is raising viewers' expectations to see what kind of reaction it will receive.