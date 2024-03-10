Robert De Niro Says He Would Never Play Donald Trump: ''The Guy Is A Total Monster''

He has frequently criticised Trump and they often sparred during the former president's time in office

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro has said he would never portray former US President Donald Trump in any film, as he ''cannot see any good'' in him. The 80-year-old Hollywood actor's statement came during his recent discussion on the upcoming US presidential election during an interview on HBO's 'Real Time', with Bill Maher.

The outspoken Oscar-winning actor said he would not want Trump to become president again and also urged voters to vote for Joe Biden.

''We wanna live in a world that we want to live in and enjoy living in, or live in a nightmare? Vote for Trump and you'll get the nightmare, vote for Biden and we'll be back to normalcy. just don't want to feel the way I did, and many of us don't, after the election in 2016 where we couldn't believe that it happened. The guy is a total monster.''

The actor, a critic of the former President, further insisted that he would never play a role portraying him because of his character.

''He's such a mean, nasty, hateful person. I'd never play him as an actor because I can't see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him. Whoever the people are who want to vote for him- and they look like intelligent people around there, for some reason, it can't be. It can not be,'' he said.

"If he wins the election, you won't be on this show anymore," he warned Mr Maher. "He'll come looking for me. There'll be things that happen that none of us can imagine. That's what happens in that kind of dictatorship, which is what he says. Let's believe him, take him at his word.''

"He's a sociopathic, psychopathic, malignant narcissist. He is a dangerous person, and we have to help people… the people who somehow think he's gonna be the answer to their prayers, whatever those are,'' De Niro added.

Reacting to his statement, the former president called De Niro ''a stupid-sounding guy, a low IQ individual.''

"Robert DeNiro has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome" he posted on his Truth Social account.

Notably, the actor has frequently criticised Trump and they often sparred during the former president's time in office.



