River Trent In UK Turns Orange And Blue After Clothing Dyes Released

The discoloured part of the River Trent

The British government's environment agency has alerted the public that after clothes dyes were inadvertently spilled into the water, a portion of the River Trent in North Staffordshire has turned electric blue and bright orange.

The Environmental Agency acknowledged that the river, which flows downstream from Stoke-on-Trent, had been discoloured in a tweet that included two photographs of the affected area.

The agency further warned that people and pets should avoid the water while the colour remains. It also said that no fish or wildlife are in distress.

We're aware of discolouration of the River Trent in #StokeOnTrent caused by the accidental release of clothing dyes.



No fish or wildlife are in distress but we recommend people and pets avoid the water whilst the colour remains.



If you have any concerns call 0800 80 70 60. pic.twitter.com/MJb8jtt5cZ — Env Agency Midlands (@EnvAgencyMids) July 18, 2023

River bailiff John Anderson, of the Burton Trent Partnership, told Staffordshire Live, The Burton Trent Partnership was set up to allow all user groups on the Trent in Burton to collaborate to make the river a nicer place for all. Unfortunately, we seem plagued with incidents along the river.

"The recent infamous orange or brown colouring is just the tip of the iceberg. Since then, there has been mysterious foam at Branston and now this discolouration. This is not acceptable, and we at Burton Trent Partnership would like some answers.

"If analysis has been done, then what are the results? The Environment Agency is responsible for enforcement. The video of the Drakelow discolouration was taken by Roger, one of Coors AC bailiffs, and an Angling Trust VBS.

"He sent it to me immediately to raise the alarm. There must be signs around the outlet where it came from. Even silt entering our river from human causes must be considered pollution.