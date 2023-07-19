River Linked To Heavens? Stunning Video of Waterspout From Russia Goes Viral

The video was captured on July 13, 2023

Nature never ceases to amaze us with its wonders. Now, a video showing one such spectacular phenomenon of nature is going viral on the internet.

The short clip, posted on Twitter by a user named Zlatti71, showed a magnificent golden waterspout on the surface of the Kama River in Russia's Perm region. The visuals left the spectators on the boat excited and they were able to capture the rare meteorological phenomenon on camera.

The video which was captured on July 13, 2023, shows the waterspout standing tall and long, reaching from the surface of the river towards the sky. The visual is indeed spectacular.

The caption of the video reads, "A little about nature and the difference of mentality. Kama River. Perm region. July 13, 2023."

See the video here:

A little about nature and the difference of mentality. Kama River. Perm region. July 13, 2023. pic.twitter.com/AaWTHqrnCR — Zlatti71 (@djuric_zlatko) July 17, 2023

The internet was stunned after watching the video. Since being posted the video has amassed 123.1 K views and several comments.

A user wrote, "That's cool but, what does that? I can't figure out too much of the conversation, unfortunately."

Another user wrote, "Beautiful!!"

"That's pretty cool... And scary," the third user wrote on Twitter.

A waterspout is a tornado-like column or funnel of violently rotating air that usually forms over the surface of the sea. It is a non-supercell tornado over water having a five-part life cycle - formation of a dark spot on the water surface, spiral pattern on the water surface, formation of a spray ring, development of the visible condensation funnel, and ultimately, decay.

Waterspouts form mostly in tropical and subtropical areas. But regions, including Europe, Middle-East, Australia, New Zealand and Antarctica also report these votives on rare occasions.

It is crucial to maintain a safe distance if you witness a waterspout.