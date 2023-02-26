Researchers Identify An Unexpected Cause Behind Depression

The study cast a doubt on the efficacy of antidepressants. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Depression, a mood disorder, varies from person to person. Now, researchers may have figured out a new way to treat depression. According to a report by Washington Post, researchers have identified an unexpected source of the problem- inflammation.

Inflammation is the body's natural response to illness or injury. It is the body's defence mechanism. The report says that inflammation in the body can be the triggering of depression in the brains of some patients. Clinical trial data suggest that treating and targeting inflammation may provide precise care for it.

The new findings suggest that in some patients, depressive behaviours may be fueled by the inflammatory process.

Research suggests that around 30 per cent of depressed patients have elevated inflammation, which is also associated with poor responses to antidepressants.

"Activation of these inflammatory pathways in the body and brain is one of the ways through which depressive symptoms can be produced," Charles Raison, a professor of human psychology, human ecology and psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin at Madison told Washington Post.

Depression and its symptoms are not necessarily the same as others. It is also a risk factor for other diseases and disorders including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disorders and arthritis.

"It's not that depression is sort of this generic disorder that is the same for all people," said Andrew Miller, a professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at the Emory University School of Medicine. "It's quite different depending on who it is and what they're experiencing."

According to the research, antidepressants which are usually prescribed only treat 30 per cent of patients suffering from depression.

The study cast a big doubt on the efficacy of antidepressants.

Newer treatments such as ketamine are helping some people, but have their own problems and side effects.

"We've come to the tipping point," Miller said. "And we know enough at this point to begin to target the immune system and its downstream effects on the brain to treat depression. We are there."



