Renjusha Menon Dies: 5 Points On The Malayalam TV And Film Actor

The actor, a native of Kochi, initially started her career as a TV show anchor before venturing into TV serials. She made her acting debut on the small screen with the serial 'Sthree' and went on to feature in other projects.

Ms Menon is well known for her supporting roles in several television shows and movies including 'The City of God', 'Marykkundoru Kunjaadu', 'Bombay March', 'Karyasthan', 'One Way Ticket', 'Athbhutha Dweepu', among others. She also worked as a producer in several serials.

According to local reports, Ms Menon was facing financial problems at the time of her death.

Apart from acting, Ms Menon was also a professional Bharatanatyam dancer.