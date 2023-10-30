Renjusha Menon Dies: 5 Points On The Malayalam TV And Film Actor

Apart from acting, Ms Menon was also a professional Bharatanatyam dancer.
Popular Malayalam TV and film actress Renjusha Menon was found dead at her flat in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning. The 35-year-old actor was found hanging in the flat she shared with her husband Manoj, who is also an actor.
Here are five points on the actor:
The actor, a native of Kochi, initially started her career as a TV show anchor before venturing into TV serials. She made her acting debut on the small screen with the serial 'Sthree' and went on to feature in other projects.
Ms Menon is well known for her supporting roles in several television shows and movies including 'The City of God', 'Marykkundoru Kunjaadu', 'Bombay March', 'Karyasthan', 'One Way Ticket', 'Athbhutha Dweepu', among others. She also worked as a producer in several serials.
According to local reports, Ms Menon was facing financial problems at the time of her death.
Apart from acting, Ms Menon was also a professional Bharatanatyam dancer.
She is survived by her father C G Ravindranath and mother Umadevi.
