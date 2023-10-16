'Remember Being So Hurt': Jada Pinkett Smith On Chris Rock Netflix Special

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith got married in 1997.

American actress Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed in a new interview that she was extremely hurt by Chris Rock while watching his Netflix special- 'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'. She told The New York Times, "I remember my heart piercing, my heart cracking, and I remember my feelings being so hurt. And then I remember being able to smile and wish him well at the same time."

During the show, Mr Rock talked about the moment Will Smith struck him on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards, following his joke about Jada's shaved head. In addition, he joked about the "entanglement" situation that made headlines when the couple discussed it during a Red Table Talk episode, in which 'The Queen Cleopatra' actress revealed that was seeing singer August Aslina.

A few days ago, Ms Pinkett Smith had said that Chris Rock asked her out on a date at one point of time."I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, 'I'd love to take you out.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, 'No. Chris, those are just rumours.' He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that," she told People Magazine.

It is to be noted that Chris Rock or his team has not yet responded to the same.

Ms Pinkett Smith also disclosed that she and her husband Will Smith have been separated since 2016. She added that they have been living "completely separate lives" and did not announce this earlier since they were "not ready" yet. She claimed that they were "exhausted with trying" by the time they parted ways. However, the couple does not intend to get a divorce.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith got married in 1997 and share two children, 24-year-old son Jaden Smith and 21-year-old daughter Willow Smith. These interviews come ahead of the release of Ms Pinkett Smith's forthcoming memoir, "Worthy", which releases on October 17.