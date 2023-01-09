Rehman Rahi Dies: 5 Facts About Kashmir's First Jnanpith Awardee

Born on May 6, 1925, Rahi wrote several collections of poems and translated the works of some of the celebrated poets in other languages into Kashmiri, reported PTI.

Rehman Rahi received the highest literary award in the country -- Jnanpith award -- in 2007 for his collection 'Siyah Rood Jaeren Manz' (In Black Drizzle). He has also conferred the Padma Shri award in 2000 for his works.

Rehman Rahi received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his collection of poems 'Nawroz-i-Saba' in 1961.

He translated the works of Baba Farid into Kashmiri, while Dina Nath Naadim's influence was apparent in his early works.