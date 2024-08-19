RBI's New Rule On How To Recover Money Sent To Wrong UPI Address

Here are 5 Ways to Recover Money Sent to the Wrong UPI Address

With the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), users can easily transfer money digitally. However, issues like declined transactions or accidentally sending money to the wrong UPI address can sometimes lead to financial losses. According to the RBI's new guidelines, if you transfer money to the wrong UPI address, you can expect to get your money back within 24 to 48 hours. If both the payer and payee use the same bank, the refund process will be quicker. However, if the transactions involve different banks, the refund may take longer.

UPI, developed by NPCI, is a fast and secure payment system that allows you to link multiple bank accounts to a single mobile app. With UPI, you can easily transfer money, pay bills, shop online, and more using just your smartphone need for cash or bank details.

Here are 5 Ways to Recover Money Sent to the Wrong UPI Address: