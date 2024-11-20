Rare Pre-Revolutionary Silver Coin Shatters Records, Fetches $2.52 Million At US Auction

A rare 17th-century American silver coin, minted before the United States was founded, has set a new record by selling for $2.52 million at auction. The coin, discovered in 2016 in an old cabinet in Amsterdam, dates back to 1652 and was struck at the first Boston Mint just weeks after it opened, according to Stack's Bowers Galleries, which facilitated the sale.

Known as a threepence coin, it features a simple "NE" for New England on one side and its value in Roman numerals on the other. Despite its small size- comparable to nickel- and a silver value of only $1.03 in today's market, its rarity and historical significance made it the most expensive non-gold U.S. coin from before the establishment of the U.S. Mint.

The coin's journey to auction began when it was found in a pasteboard box labelled "Silver token unknown/From Quincy Family/B. Ma. Dec, 1798." Extensive research and verification by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) confirmed its authenticity and historical value. Coins from the Boston Mint were already collector's items by the late 18th century, as they symbolized New England's growing independence from British rule.

This particular coin is one of only three known specimens, with one held by the Massachusetts Historical Society and another stolen from Yale College decades ago, its whereabouts still unknown.

The auction featured a fierce 12-minute bidding war, which auctioneer Ben Orooji described as "an exhilarating ride and a career highlight." The final price exceeded presale estimates by more than threefold.

While this coin's record-breaking sale is remarkable, it is not the most valuable U.S. coin ever sold. A 1794 silver dollar believed to be among the first struck by the U.S. Mint fetched $10 million in 2013, and a 1933 "Double Eagle" gold coin sold for $18.9 million in 2021.