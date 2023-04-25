US Rapper Desiigner Caught Masturbating On Flight, Charged For Indecent Exposure

He faces up to 90 days in jail if convicted.

American rapper Desiigner has been charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself on a plane and masturbated in front of flight attendants. According to New York Post, the musician whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, masturbated in front of flight attendants mid-flight while traveling from Tokyo to Minneapolis.

Prosecutors said that the rapper exposed himself multiple times in the first class section of a Delta flight on April 17. During one of the exposures, he also masturbated. Flight attendants allegedly told him ''multiple times'' to stop, following which he was handed an FAA violation card, to let him know he ''appears to be in violation of federal law.''

He was eventually taken to the back of the plane, where two friends kept a close eye on him. Mr. Selby later apologized to the aircrew at the end of the flight and was detained. The New York rapper was hit with one misdemeanor count by the US. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

When questioned by the FBI, Mr. Selby said he ''didn't get much... cootie'' in Japan and showed his "magic stick" to one of the flight attendants he found attractive. He also said he exposed himself ''because I didn't have anything in like a week,'' and that he was ''brick hard'' when he got on the plane, the complaint states. He faces up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine if convicted.

After the incident broke, the rapper posted a statement on his social media where he said he was "ashamed" and that he was seeking treatment.



"For the past few months, I have not been ok, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on. While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital," he wrote. "I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of the actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, … am admitting myself in a facility to help me."

''I will be canceling all of shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If you're not feeling like yourself please get help,'' he concluded.

The rapper is best known for his song "Panda," which became a huge hit in 2016.