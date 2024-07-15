Rapper 50 Cent Puts Donald Trump's Face On Album Cover After Rally Shooting

Mr Trump was attacked shortly as he began his speech.

Rapper 50 Cent honoured former US President Donald Trump at a concert in a unique way in the wake of an assassination attempt at the 45th American President. During his performance of the song "Many Men" from his 2003 first album on Saturday night in Boston, the rapper unveiled the iconic cover of 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'" with Mr Trump's face on it, as per a report in Page Six.

Mr Trump's face was photoshopped onto the 49-year-old hip-hop star's shirtless, muscular figure as he stood behind glass that appeared to have been shattered by a bullet. The song "Many Men," which recounts 50 Cent's own near-death experience when he was shot nine times in Queens, New York, in 2000, seemed to be a response to the shooting at the former president's campaign rally on Saturday.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the album cover. He wrote alongside the picture, "Trump gets shot and now I'm trending."

Meanwhile, the 45th US President was hit in the ear in an assassination bid by a gunman at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania today. Blood was visible on his cheeks and mouth. The shooter was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. He has been killed. A spectator was also killed in the shooting and two others were "critically" injured, officials said.

The 78-year-old Republican presidential contender, whose team claimed he was "fine," was attacked shortly as he began his speech."I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Mr Trump said on his Truth Social account.

He added, "Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening." Earlier in the statement, he stated, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

