Rapido Driver Helps Woman Deliver Baby In His Cab, Internet Calls Him A "Hero"

A Rapido driver named Vikas is being hailed as a hero online after he helped a pregnant woman give birth to her baby in his taxi. The incredible story was shared on Reddit by the man who had booked the ride for his cook and her pregnant wife and has since warmed the hearts of many online. As per the post, Vikas was driving the couple to the hospital when the woman suddenly went into labour. He quickly sprang into action, assisting with the delivery and ensuring the family's safety before dropping them off at the hospital later that night.

"So today I booked a rapido for my cook as his wife was pregnant. The driver did the heartwarming gesture as a true human being. she was in a lot of pain while going to the hospital and couldn't bear the pain so delivered the baby boy in the car itself. The driver helped the cook to deliver the baby and took them to hospital afterwards. He even charged the amount which was showing in the app and didn't even ask for extra money," user Rohan Mehra wrote on Reddit.

"As a gesture to his humanity, we would like to do something for the driver but we couldn't find his number after the ride ended as we hadn't called him before. I would like to request Rapido and Pavan Guntupalli to help us to reach that driver. His name was Vikas and I have also provided the ride details below," the post added.

See the post here:

The story has captured the hearts of many online, with many people expressing admiration and gratitude for the driver's selfless and heroic actions. One user wrote, "A whole movie dude! God bless the driver and everyone."

Another commented, "Great driver! Also, a Rapido person once told me that there are no waiting charges in Rapido like other apps have. So I guess there wasn't a way to charge extra either. Congratulations to the father though! Cheers."

A third said, "Share on LinkedIn. Rapido loves to recognise their drivers and even reward them in few cases."