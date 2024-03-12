Ramadan 2024: Full List Of Sehri And Iftar Timings

Ramadan is a time of purification, renewal, and self-improvement for Muslims.

Muslims in India began observing Ramadan today, March 12th, following the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. This holy month is a time for fasting, prayer, and reflection.

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk. The pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, is a crucial part of the day. Eaten before the morning prayer, Sehri provides essential nutrients and hydration to sustain people throughout the fast.

Fasting breaks at sunset with another important meal called Iftar. Traditionally, dates and water are consumed first, followed by a variety of dishes depending on the region.

Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings for India:

March 12, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:16 AM; (Time of Iftar) 06:29PM March 13, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:15 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:29 PM March 14, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:13 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:30 PM March 15, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:12 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:52 PM March 16, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:13 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:30 PM March 17, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:11 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:31 PM March 18, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:09 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:32 PM March 19, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:08 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:32 PM March 20, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:07 AM; (Time of Iftar)05:33 PM March 21, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:05 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:33 PM March 22, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:04 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:34 PM March 23, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:03 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:34 PM March 24, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:02 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:35 PM March 25, 2024: (End of Sehar) 05:00 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:36 PM March 26, 2024: (End of Sehar) 04:59 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:36 PM March 27, 2024: (End of Sehar) 04:58 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:37 PM March 28, 2024: (End of Sehar) 04:57 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:37 PM March 29, 2024: (End of Sehar) 04:55 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:38 PM March 30, 2024: (End of Sehar) 04:54 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:38 PM March 31, 2024: (End of Sehar) 04:53 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:39 PM April 1, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:52 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:39 PM April 2, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:50 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:40 PM April 3, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:49 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:41 PM April 4, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:48 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:41 PM April 5, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:47 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:42 PM April 6, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:45 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:42 PM April 7, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:44 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:43 PM April 8, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:43 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:43 PM April 9, 2024 : (End of Sehar) 04:41 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:44 PM April 10, 2024: (End of Sehar) 04:40 AM; (Time of Iftar)06:45 PM

Fasting during Ramadan can also have health benefits. It may improve metabolism, aid in weight loss, and regulate blood sugar levels. It also fosters a sense of community through shared experiences and communal meals.

Overall, Ramadan is a time of purification, renewal, and self-improvement for Muslims in India and around the world. It's a chance for spiritual rejuvenation and a deeper connection to their faith.