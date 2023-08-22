Fans Pay Tribute To Singer Raju Punjabi: 'He Made Invaluable Contributions'

Raju Punjabi released his last song earlier his month.

Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi's demise has left his fans and the entertainment industry in shock. The 40-year-old died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Hisar. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness, and his health deteriorated to the point where he required ventilator support.

After the tragic news of Raju Punjabi's demise went viral on social media, several people, including politicians and celebrities, paid online tribute to the star. Singer KD Desi Rock shared a photo of Raju, from the hospital bed, and wrote, "Raju wapas aaja (Raju come back)."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid his tribute on X, writing that Raju Punjabi's death is an "irreparable loss" to the music industry in Haryana. "Received the sad news of the demise of famous Haryanvi singer and music producer Raju Punjabi ji. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the Haryana Music Industry. May God give place to the departed soul at his holy feet and give strength to his family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" Mr Khattar wrote in hindi.

"Very sad news Renowned Haryanvi singer #RajuPunjabi ji is no more with us today. The father of three small children Raju Punjabi was special in the entire Haryanvi industry." wrote one social media user.

"Yesterday only I was listening to his viral reels audio " maari sunny deol si body re " And today this news. As a Rajasthani We are very proud of you because very less people from Rajasthan has got fame in entertainment industry. RIP Raju Punjabi," added another.

"Today our dear brother Raju Punjabi is no more among us. May our brother rest in peace. Om Shanti," commented a third.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of renowned Haryanvi singer and music producer Raju Punjabi ji. He made invaluable contributions to the music industry in Haryana. Praying for his soul's peace and strength for his loved ones. Om Shanti," said a fourth user.

Raju Punjabi was known for his songs 'Solid Body', 'Desi Desi', 'Tu Cheez Lajawab' among several others. He released his last song 'Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Accha Laga Tha' earlier this month. He was also known for his collaborations with artist Sapna Choudhary who rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss 11.