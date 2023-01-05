'Raising The Bars': Mumbai Police Joins Social Media Trend, Sends A Strong Message

Mumbai Police is famous for its amusing social media posts.

Mumbai Police, known for its amusing tweets, never fails to incorporate creativity and humour into its campaigns and also creatively follows social media trends. Now, the Mumbai police department has lifted the bar for others with their remarkable innovation in response to a recent social media trend.

Netflix India, Blinkit, and Zomato recently demonstrated their wit and creativity by turning the well-known Hindi cinema dialogue "Tum doodh mangoge hum kheer denge" (If you ask for milk, we will deliver kheer) into a meme.

Mumbai Police also followed the trend and came up with something so good that even Zomato praised it, saying that they had "raised the bar."

"Help Mongoge, 24/7 Denge" (if you will ask for help, we will give it to you all the time) and "420 mangoge, 100 denge," which means if anyone will commit a crime, the police will take care of the matter (here, 420 stands for Section 420 in the Indian Penal Code).

Netflix India, Blinkit, and Zomato had together created the original meme, in which Blinkit posted "doodh mangoge, doodh denge" as it delivered groceries and milk to consumers. In the same way, Zomato posted, "Kheer mangoge, Kheer denge," as it delivers cooked food. Netflix added that, "Friday mangoge, Wednesday denge."

It's a great day to go out and look at billboards 👍 pic.twitter.com/JKoAmDHwEc — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 3, 2023

Both of these memes have become popular on social media because of the creative impact of their respective contents.