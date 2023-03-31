Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra To Get Married Soon, Claims Singer Harrdy Sandhu

Harrdy Sandu confirmed the wedding of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are in the news after videos and photos of them at airports and outings went viral on social media. Though both Mr Chadha and Ms Chopra have so far not said anything about their relationship status, AAP member Sanjeev Arora had congratulated the duo for their "union" a few days ago. And now, singer Hardy Sandhu has confirmed that the two are set to tie the knot soon.

He said that he had called Ms Chopra and congratulated her for the same. "I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck," he said during an interview with DNA. The singer worked with the actor in the 2022 spy-thriller 'Code Name: Tiranga'.

The 'Bijlee Bijlee' singer revealed that during the shoot, they had discussed "marriage". He said, "When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that 'I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy'."

He further said that he called the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actor on the phone to congratulate her. "Yes, I have called and congratulated her," said Mr Sandhu.

On Wednesday night, Ms Chopra and the Aam Aadmi Party leader were pictured together at Delhi airport. The actress was spotted hastily getting into the car while dodging photographers. Mr Chadha accompanied her and also made his way hurriedly inside the car.

Last week, Mr Chadha dodged a question about Parineeti Chopra when asked about the videos of his meetings with the actor. He was questioned about the recent videos of him meeting the actress. He replied, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)." When asked about the video and his marriage plans, the AAP leader said, "Aapko bataenge jab karenge toh (Will let you know when I get married)." The reporter further asked him, "Why do you want to create a suspense?" to which Mr Chadha said, "No suspense. I am telling you, I will inform when I get married."