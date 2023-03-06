Qavi Khan, Legendary Pakistani Actor, Dies: 5 Points On Him

Here are five facts on Qavi Khan:
Mr Khan was born in Peshawar, according to IMDb, and his family later moved to Lahore. He began his career in Radio Pakistan in 1952 and later starred in many films and television shows.
He is known for his roles in 'Aangan' (2018), 'FBI Operation Pakistan' (1971) and 'Aarzoo' (1975).
The Government of Pakistan honoured Qavi Khan with Pride of Performance award in 1980 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2012 for his contribution to the field of arts.
Mr Khan's film career started in 1965 and he worked in more than 200 movies and several television shows, radio and stage plays.
Many actors and politicians paid tribute to the actor. "Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers and condolences go to his family," former Pakistan prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan said on Twitter. "The great Qavi Khan sahab is no more. Though I never had the honor to work with him, his exemplary professionalism and humility were praised by everyone who had the privilege. He was an institution in himself and deserves a state funeral," tweeted Ali Zafar.
