Qavi Khan, Legendary Pakistani Actor, Dies: 5 Points On Him

Mr Khan was born in Peshawar, according to IMDb, and his family later moved to Lahore. He began his career in Radio Pakistan in 1952 and later starred in many films and television shows.

He is known for his roles in 'Aangan' (2018), 'FBI Operation Pakistan' (1971) and 'Aarzoo' (1975).

The Government of Pakistan honoured Qavi Khan with Pride of Performance award in 1980 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2012 for his contribution to the field of arts.

Mr Khan's film career started in 1965 and he worked in more than 200 movies and several television shows, radio and stage plays.