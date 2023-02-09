PT Usha Chairs Rajya Sabha Proceedings, Hopes To 'Create Milestones'

PT Usha presided over the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha in absence of the Chairman.

Legendary athlete Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha on Thursday presided over the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha in the absence of Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar. Ms Usha also posted a short clip of the moment on her official Twitter handle in which she described the proud moment hoping to "create milestones". Ms Usha had been nominated to the Upper House by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in July 2022. In November, she was elected as the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"Great power involves great responsibility" as said by Franklin D. Roosevelt was felt by me when I chaired the Rajya Sabha session. I hope to create milestones as I undertake this journey with the trust and faith vested in me by my people.

Her supporters and followers immediately started congratulating the athlete after she posted a video.

"So proud of you Usha, all the best for ur onward journey. Go on & create history once more," commented one user. "So so proud. You are an inspiration for daughters of India," said another.

"The real empowerment!! All the best and sure you'll give back the country a lot more Ma'am," a third user tweeted.

In December, she became the first nominated MP to be a part of the panel of Vice Chairpersons of the Rajya Sabha who conduct the proceedings of the house when Chairman and Deputy Chairman are not available.

Popularly known as the Payyoli Express, PT Usha has won medals for India in various international sporting events, including the Asian Games, the Asian Championships and the World Junior Invitational Meet. She has set and broken many national and Asian records during her career.

The star sprinter brags four gold medals and seven silvers at the Asian Games. She missed out on a podium finish in the women's 400m hurdles at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics by 1/100th of a second. Her timing of 55.42s in Los Angeles still holds as a national record.