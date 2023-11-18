Prince William Tops This Unique List By Beating Billionaires And Hollywood Stars

Marketing agency Reboot conducted the study.

United Kingdom's Prince William has been named the "sexiest bald man of 2023", according to a new study based on Google searches. Marketing agency Reboot conducted the study by analysing how many times the Prince of Wales had been searched for, alongside the words "shirtless" or "naked".They also looked at celebrities' heights, net worths and how shiny their scalps are to come up with a total "sexy" score out of 10. As a result, a list was made in which Prince William topped with a total score of 9.88.

According to the study, Prince William's net worth is close to 100 million dollars. His height is 1.91 metres. The royal received 37,200 "shirtless" and "naked" searches yearly. In "vocal attractiveness," Prince William got a score of 9.91 out of 10 and in "shine" factor he got 8.90 out of 10.

The British royal dethroned Vin Diesel, last year's winner, who is now in second place after Hollywood star Jason Statham. Samuel L Jackson came fourth and billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos came fifth, with a total score of 7.12 out of 10. According to Indy100, Mr Bezos' net worth of 145,000 million dollars significantly improved his overall score.

In sixth place came former basketball player Michael Jordan, with a total score of 7.05. In the list, WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson, Hollywood star Shemar Moore, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and actor Terry Crews got the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth positions respectively.

Among the sportspersons, Michael Jordan secured the top position as he has a net worth of 2600 million dollars. His height is 1.98 meters. In vocal attractiveness, the former basketball star received a 9.26 out of 10 and in the shine factor, he got an 8.7 out of 10.

Meanwhile, reacting to the list, social media users dropped all kinds of reactions. "i still can't over Prince William being chosen for sexiest bald man of the year. Stanley Tucci was RIGHT THERE," wrote one user. "Was the study conducted by Prince William asking Prince William who he thought was the sexiest bald man of 2023?" jokingly asked another.

"Prince William definitely is 'The World's Sexiest Bald Man' said a third X user. "Ladies and Gentlemen, put your hands together for the World's sexiest bald man of 2023. William just makes it look cool," added another.