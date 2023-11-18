Mira Murati, New Interim CEO Of OpenAI Who Replaced Sam Altman

Mira Murati played a key role in the development of the Tesla's Model X.

Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI, will assume the role of interim CEO, following the board's decision on Friday to fire Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of ChatGPT.

The 38-year-old became a tech world sensation with the release of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot with unprecedented capabilities. In a statement OpenAI said, Mr Altman "was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI."

Now, let us know a bit more about Mira Murati: