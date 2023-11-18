Mira Murati, New Interim CEO Of OpenAI Who Replaced Sam Altman

Mira Murati played a key role in the development of the Tesla's Model X.
Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI, will assume the role of interim CEO, following the board's decision on Friday to fire Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of ChatGPT.
The 38-year-old became a tech world sensation with the release of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot with unprecedented capabilities. In a statement OpenAI said, Mr Altman "was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI."
Now, let us know a bit more about Mira Murati:
- Mira Murati, was born in Albania and raised in Canada. She showcased her mechanical engineering skills by building a hybrid race car during her time at Dartmouth College.
- She has worked in aerospace, automotive, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR). After this, Ms Murati joined Elon Musk's Tesla as a senior product manager. She played a key role in the development of the Model X.
- Ms Murati was also associated with a VR company, Leap Motion, where she focused on implementing applications of artificial intelligence in practical, real-world scenarios.
- She is trilingual, speaking Italian, Albanian, and English.
- Ms Murati joined OpenAI in 2018 in the capacity of supercomputing strategy and managing research teams. She was also part of the leadership team and used to help in the implementation of the decisions made by the team.
- Last year, Mr Murati was given the responsibility to look after the distribution of ChatGPT.