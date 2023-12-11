Prince William, Kate Middleton Reveal Family Christmas Card 2023 With Their 3 Children

The family photo was captured by Yorkshire-born photographer Josh Shinner.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, The Prince and Princess of Wales, have released their official Christmas card for 2023. The royals released a monochrome photograph of their family. The family are seen wearing white shirts, arranged around Princess Charlotte who is seated on a chair.

In the photo, all the royals are seen happily posing for the camera. "Our family Christmas card for 2023," the couple shared on their Instagram account.

The family photo was captured by Yorkshire-born photographer Josh Shinner. According to the Independent, the portrait on Kate and William's card was taken at Windsor earlier this year.

See the image here:

Meanwhile, King Charles III and Queen Camilla also sent out their holiday card. They opted for a coronation day photograph taken at Buckingham Palace for their Christmas card this year. The image shows Charles and Camilla in the palace throne room following the coronation.

The picture was taken by photographer Hugo Burnand. Prince Charles can be seen wearing the imperial state crown and Camilla is wearing Queen Mary's crown.

Last year's Christmas photo showed Prince William and Kate walking hand-in-hand with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, on a sunny day.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card," the couple shared on their Instagram account.

It has become an annual tradition for the royals to reveal which of their favourite photographs they have chosen for the cards they send out each Christmas.



