Prince Harry And Meghan's Children Get Royal Titles As Buckingham Palace Updates Website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids' new titles are official now.

The children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now formally prince and princess, despite their parents' deteriorating relationship with the royal family, according to a report by The New York Post.

According to the media outlet, the Buckingham Palace also revised its line of succession on Thursday, indicating that Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, are now designated as prince and princess instead of just "master" and "miss."

Under royal rules, the monarch's grandchildren can become princes or princesses of the realm.

The interest in Harry's children's titles comes after his relationship with his father, King Charles, hit rock bottom following his tell-all memoir earlier this year, in which he made accusations against the royal family.

It was not known until Wednesday whether the couple, who stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and now live in California, would want their children to be known as prince and princess.

The BBC reported that this development comes the day after Prince Harry and Meghan announced their daughter Lilibet had been christened, and they used the title princess for the first time. They are sixth and seventh in line to the throne, respectively. The rules governing the titles of royal children were laid out by King George V, Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, in 1917.

Archie and Lilibet were not prince and princess at birth because they were not grandchildren of the monarch, but they gained the right to these titles when King Charles acceded to the throne.

However, Meghan said in an interview two years ago that the British royal family refused to make her son Archie a prince and had conversations about how dark his skin might be.