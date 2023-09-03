Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Beyonce's Concert In Los Angeles

The couples at the London premiere of 'The Lion King' in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted at American singer Beyonce's Renaissance world tour concert at the SoFi Stadium in California on September 1, as per a report in Independent. The pictures of their appearance were widely shared by the couple's fans on social media.

In one of the photos shared on X, formerly Twitter, Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland and a close friend Abigail Spencer were spotted sitting in a private box along with the royal couple. Both Ms Markle and Ms Ragland wore silver outfits in observance of Beyonce's birthday request that her fans and supporters wear silver to the performance. Prince Harry also matched the colour scheme and wore a light grey blazer.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Renaissance World Tour night 1 in Inglewood! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/xHLhBDoJZL — 🐝🪩 (@bluesbabysitter) September 2, 2023

The couple had first met the 32 Grammy Awards-winning singer along with her husband Jay Z at the London premiere of 'The Lion King' in 2019. Following the interaction, both couples appeared to become closer.

In last year's Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan', it was revealed that Beyonce had texted Ms Markle to show her support after their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the final episode of the series, the Duchess of Sussex informed Prince Harry that "Beyoncé just texted," to which he comically gasped. He then asked her to call the artist but Ms Markle decided to simply read the message in part which said, "She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed." To this, Prince Harry replied, "That's well said."

Around two weeks ago, Ms Markle was spotted partying with her friends on her 42nd birthday. However, a picture posted on one of her friend's Instagram stories from the celebration soon started making rounds on social media, with the users pointing out that her engagement ring was missing. This soon sparked divorce rumours with her husband.

Ms Markle calebrated her birthday with two friends, as per the viral photograph. All three women smiled as the Duchess wrapped her arm around one of the friends. At a close look, users noticed that Ms Markle's engagement ring was missing from her finger although she was still wearing her band. This photo added fuel to the fire of divorce rumours and the fact that the couple are taking time apart.