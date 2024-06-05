Pottery Goat Made By King Charles In 1960s Sold For Rs 9 Lakh

The pottery gift was given to him on his 21st birthday by a great aunt

A unique pottery goat made by King Charles III in 1960s has sold for 8,500 pounds (Rs 9,05,543). The small royal ceramic animal, which has been treasured for 55 years by Canadian Raymond Patten, was auctioned on Tuesday in Staffordshire, the BBC reported.

The pottery gift was given to him on his 21st birthday by a great aunt who worked as a cook at Cambridge University.

"I believe she knew the future King on a personal basis. I have treasured the goat all my life," Mr Patten said.

Mr Patten revealed that his aunt "told me Prince Charles had made it."

He added, "She was proud of the fact he attended Cambridge University in the late 1960s when she worked as a cook for the president of Queens' College."

“My aunt (below), who passed away at the age of 87 in 1993 in Cheshire, used to live at 37 Norfolk Terrace, Cambridge. She was my grandfather's sister and never married. She was honoured to serve members of the royal family. She cooked a meal for the Queen Mother," he shared.

Charles Hanson, of Hansons Auctioneers said, "Raymond decided to part with the goat due to its historical significance.

"He is in his retirement years and wanted to find it a new home where it would be treasured for decades to come."

In 2023 Hansons Auctioneers sold childhood drawings by King Charles of his mother and father, Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh. Inscribed ‘Mummy' and ‘Papa', they were produced by Charles when he was five or six years old, circa 1953-55. They were guided at 5,000-10,000 pounds but achieved a premium inclusive total of 59,800 pounds (46,000 pounds hammer).



