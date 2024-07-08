Popular Italian Vacation Hotspot Turning Tourists Away. Here's Why

Tourists has expressed concerns about visiting drought-stricken parts of Sicily

Agrigento, a Sicilian town perched on a hill, is a paradise for history buffs with its famous Valley of the Temples. Remarkably, ancient aqueducts that resemble underground mazes still function, channeling water even today. However, a harsh reality disrupts this charm. Both these historical marvels and modern water systems face critically low levels. Small hotels and guesthouses in Agrigento and nearby coastal areas are forced to turn away tourists. They simply cannot guarantee essential amenities like working toilets and showers, especially important after a hot summer day, CNN reported.

The culprit behind this water crisis? A relentless drought. In February, Sicily declared a state of emergency and imposed water restrictions. Leaky and outdated infrastructure makes the situation worse. This shortage significantly impacts tourism and agriculture, the lifeblood of Sicily's economy.

Over a million people across 93 communities now face water rationing, with some areas mandated to cut consumption by up to 45%. Scheduled water access and overnight shutdowns are the new normal, making water management a daily challenge.

Tourists on platforms like TripAdvisor express concerns about visiting drought-stricken parts of Sicily. Hotels are upfront with guests about potential water shortages and even offer alternative locations with less severe restrictions.

One such example is Le Cinque Novelle, a bed and breakfast in central Agrigento. Faced with strict limitations, the owners have even installed water-saving filters in showers and sinks. However, these efforts haven't stopped guests from voicing their frustration.

"Rightly, people ask us for reassurances before coming, but we don't know what to say," Giovanni Lopez, who owns the B&B, told CNN. "The situation is quickly impacting the entire tourist accommodation sector, which risks serious economic consequences, given that tourism is a sector almost everyone in this part of Sicily relies on."

Sicily's government is pleading with Rome for financial aid to import water from the mainland, but a concrete solution remains elusive, the media outlet reported. The national tourism minister's office hasn't provided a response, though in April they suggested Sicily diversify its tourist season to lessen the burden on summer months when water shortages worsen.

For many, Sicilian summers are becoming a test of endurance. Last year, wildfires ravaged the island, forcing tourists to flee or delay visits. Now, drought-induced water scarcity adds another layer of worry.

Human-induced climate change is turning up the heat in Europe, with Sicily at the epicenter of this transformation. The island holds the dubious record for Europe's highest recorded temperature, set in August 2023 when Syracuse sizzled at a scorching 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

While other Italian regions grapple with drought conditions, Sicily stands alone with the most severe classification: "extreme," according to the Italian National Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA).

ISPRA reports that winter rains fell short by more than 75%, leaving roughly 20% of Sicily's underground aquifers in a state of "water scarcity." In response, the regional government declared a state of emergency for irrigation and drinking water in Agrigento and four other provinces, expected to last through the end of the year.

Nicola Farruggio, president of Sicily's Hotel Federation told CNN that hotels are obliged to have a certain amount of water reserves relative to their capacity. The hotels will now have to buy water from the mainland.

Not just hoteliers, the situation is equally bad for farmers. At an organic farm near Caltanissetta in Central Sicily, goats are drinking a muddy sledge- it used to a pond. The lack of water is leaving farmers with a devastating choice- cull their herds or let them die of starvation of dehydration.



