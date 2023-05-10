Polish Mayor Loses Balance, Falls To Death From Hotel Balcony In Italy

Mr Ostakiewicz was sitting on the windowsill and lost his balance.

A mayor from Poland, named Radoslaw Grzegorz Ostakiewicz died after falling from a fourth-floor window of a hotel in Sardinia, Italy, Polish Press Agency reported. Mr Ostakiewicz, the mayor of the southern Polish town of Jaworze, fell from his window at Hotel Due Colonne in Cagliari, Italy.

The 44-year-old was visiting the village on the island of Sardinia with a Polish delegation.

According to Cagliari police, Mr Ostakiewicz was sitting on the windowsill and lost his balance. The death is not being investigated as a suicide and there was no violence involved, the officials said.

A press release from the village's municipality described his death as "tragic" and an "unfortunate accident."

The municipality press release said, "Our thoughts are with loved ones. Mayor, family, acquaintances, friends, and residents of the commune. Honour his memory."

Meanwhile, In March, a 20-year-old man fell to death while filming for an Instagram reel with his friends at a college in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said.

The incident, which took place at Government Science College in Bilaspur town on Friday afternoon, was captured by the victim's friends on their mobile phones, an official said.

As per preliminary information, Ashutosh Sao, a first-year Bachelor of Science student, had gone to the terrace of the ground-plus-one-story college building with five of his friends to shoot reels for Instagram.