Pink Buses Launched In Karachi: 5 Points On Pakistan's Women-Only Service

According to The Guardian, these buses run along one of Karachi's busiest routes - from Frere Hall to Clifton Bridge. The buses run at every 20 minutes during rush hour and every hour during non-peak times.

This is the second time that the Pakistan government has attempted to launch public transport that protects women from harassment. In 2012, the federal government had launched a similar service in Lahore, but it shut down after two years when the government pulled funding, The Guardian report further said.

The buses have been fitted with surveillance cameras to ensure passenger security, as per a report in Express Tribune.

The cost of the project is 12 billion Pakistani rupees and has been launched through the Sindh Mass Transit Authority.