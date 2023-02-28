Pics Shared By NASA's Hubble Show Spectacular Aftermath Of Stars' Death

NASA's post has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and over 15,000 likes.

The aftermath of stars that died in a bright, powerful explosion is seen in images released on Tuesday by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. The pictures showed immense filaments of brightly shining gas that were blasted into space during the supernova.

"What do all these Hubble images have in common? They show the aftermath of stars that died in a bright, powerful explosion known as a supernova. In a supernova, a star's contents fling out into space at speeds of up to 25,000 miles (15,000 to 40,000 km) per second!" NASA Hubble wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

According to a NASA press note, the first image showed the Veil Nebula, which lies around 2,100 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Cygnus (the Swan). The second picture featured shreds of the colourful supernova remnant DEM L 190. According to the US space agency, the delicate sheets and intricate filaments are debris from the cataclysmic death of a massive star that once lived in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.

The third picture is of a Crab Nebula. "This is the mess that is left when a star explodes. The Crab Nebula, the result of a supernova seen in 1054 AD, is filled with mysterious filaments," NASA explained. The fourth and last image is that of a supernova 2,400 light-years away that looks like an orange ribbon. The photo is part of the Cygnus supernova blast wave, which is found in "the northern constellation of Cygnus (the Swan), where it covers an area 36 times larger than the full Moon," NASA said.

Hubble Space Telescope shared the images on Tuesday and since then it has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and over 15,000 likes. In the comment section, while one user wrote, "Astonishing... Beauty is indeed everywhere," another added, "Beautiful pictures. Kudos on the excellent ALT descriptions."

A third user commented, "Wonderful pictures. It's art from outer space." "I will always be in awe of the magnificent yet frightening power of the universe," added fourth.

