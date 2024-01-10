Pic Of Ex Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju Waiting For Train At Hyderabad Railway Station Goes Viral

Internet users praised the ex-minister's simplicity and integrity.

Former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju has captured the internet's attention with a candid photo taken at Hyderabad railway station. The image, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Telugu Desam Party (TDP), shows the 72-year-old scion of the royal family of Vizianagaram princely state in a blue jacket, patiently waiting to board a train alongside his family. Sharing the picture, the TDP called Mr Gajapathi Raju "a king in his own right" and hailed him as an "epitome of honesty and integrity".

"Ashok Gajapathi Raju, a king in his own right, waiting for a train to go back home like a commoner at the Hyderabad Railway station," the party wrote while sharing the image. "He is an epitome of honesty and integrity, always doing what is best for people. Power never corrupts him. This is Telugu Desam for you!" the caption added.

Take a look below:

This is Telugu Desam for you! pic.twitter.com/age1Ml8YO3 — Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) January 10, 2024

TDP shared the picture just a few hours back and since then the post has accumulated more than 90,000 views and over 3,700 likes. In the comments section, users praised the ex-minister's simplicity and integrity.

"Man of Simplicity. Leading life down-to-earth," wrote one user. "This man is Gem of 21st Century a strong lineage called Gajpathi's of Orissa, there are few people like this can count on fingers like Ratan tata, NTR and Ashok Gajapati Raju," commented another.

"One of the best Parliamentarians representing TDP! Despite from a royal family, he believed in simplicity and honesty in public life!! We need such people in elected bodies to fulfil the aspirations of common man! Jai Hind!!" expressed a third user. "I salute this man..Honest Humble and loyal to the core. ..TDP should be proud of this Man known for his simplicity thou hailing from Rajas family of Vizianagaram," added another.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju served as a minister in the Narendra Modi government from May 2014 to March 2018. He is the youngest son of the last Maharaja of Vizianagaram. He was a member of the Andhra Pradesh state legislature for over 25 years and a minister in the Andhra Pradesh government for 13 years. His ministerial portfolios included Commercial Tax, Excise, Legislative Affairs, Finance, Planning, and Revenue.