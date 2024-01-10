Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Explores Rajgir In His Travel Vlog, Old Video Goes Viral

In the video, the 35-year-old minister first takes his viewers on a nature safari

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who is quite active on social media, runs a vlog channel on YouTube, where he shares videos showing his daily life. The YouTube channel run by him is named Lalu Rabri Vlog (LR Vlog) and has over 1,60,000 subscribers. Apart from glimpses of his life, he also shares videos recording his travel moments.

Recently, a year-old video of him surfaced on social media wherein he was seen exploring Rajgir, a city in Bihar's Nalanda district. In the video, the 35-year-old minister first takes his viewers on a nature safari that boasts of a variety of flora and fauna. He also gives them a tour of the battleground of Jarasandh. The minister then purchases a ticket to experience the main attraction of the Nature Safari which is a 200-foot-high and 85-foot-long Glass Bridge. He then directs the cameraman to show the beautiful view of mountains around him.

Further, he takes a ride on a zip line and undertakes zip cycling along with another man. The video ends with showing the cottages that have been developed at the Nature Safari, allowing visitors to hire them for a night stay.

Internet users loved the video and appreciated him for making the travel vlog informative and interesting. One user wrote, ''Exemplary work by Yadav Ji.'

Another commented, ''Not only shows the places but also narrates the history behind such places. Legendary stuff.''

A third said, ''real volg without script..love it broo.''

Rajgir is one of the most important tourist places in Bihar and is located in a valley of two prominent hills namely Vipalagiri and Vaibhagiri. A historical and scenic place, Rajgir is covered with lush green forests. Rajgir which means the home of Royalty, has also been associated with Lord Buddha and Buddhism. Buddha not only spent many years in Rajgir but also delivered sermons here and proselytized emperor Bimbisar at the Griddhakuta hill.