Photo Shows Unexploded Russian Rocket Inside Ukraine Home, Internet Calls Its 'Scary Sight'

Four people were killed and numerous others were injured as a result of Russia's New Year's assaults on Ukraine over the weekend. Many cities in the war-torn Ukraine came under fire from the missiles and drones sent by the Russian forces. This came as Moscow claimed that it had stopped Kyiv's "terror assaults" against their own country with the New Year's attacks, which it said were directed at the pro-Western country's drone industry. Ukraine has been alleging that the airstrikes by drones and missiles have been harming its infrastructure.

Amid this, a photograph of a Russian rocket hitting a house in Ivano-Frankivsk region in Ukraine has shocked many on the internet. Thankfully, it did not blow up, preventing a terrible catastrophe. The post was shared by Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on December 29. The rocket broke through the wall and became stuck inside the house.

He captioned the post as, "Russian rocket flew into a home in Ivano-Frankivsk region and didn't explode by miracle." Many internet users were shocked to see the same and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on human lives.

"So they are aiming on civilians homes again and again?" one user commented.

A second person added, "I wonder what else the world needs to see to provide Ukraine what it needs!"

"Wow! That is an incredible and scary sight. Are there any figures as to the possible failure rate of Russian rockets and missiles?" commented another person.

"This picture says it all! Firing such a rocket towards civilians areas with no other goal than to cause death and destruction is criminal." added a user.

In a video address on New Year, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the citizens of his country for their "sense of unity, of authenticity, of life itself". "Russia will not take away a single year from Ukraine. They will not take away our independence. We will not give them anything." He stated of the Russians, "Drones, missiles, everything else will not help them." He added, "Because we stand united. They are united only by fear."