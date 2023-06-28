Pensioner In Russia Sets Neighbour On Fire, Shoots Woman With Spear Gun

The attacker was reportedly wrestled to the ground by onlookers. (Representational Image: Unsplash)

A pensioner launched a horrifying attack on a couple in Russia over an allotment issue. The video which has surfaced on the internet shows the suspect using what appears to be a modified fire extinguisher to attack the man. Due to the attack, the man suffered serious burns on 60 per cent of his body, while a woman was left with an arrow through her neck, Express.co.uk reported.

The media outlet further reported that an inquiry has been launched by officials in Russia's Far East, near Vladivostok. The man was set on fire by a homemade flame thrower minutes after his wife survived being shot in the neck.

The woman named Nina, the head of the local allotment society was struck with an arrow from the pensioner's speargun. The arrow went right through her neck but miraculously did not cause a fatal wound.

The video further shows the man who had been set alight appears to be severely injured with burned skin flaking off his body.

A witness told local media: 'In the confusion, the attacker approached the chairwoman of the gardening allotment association with a speargun from behind and aimed a shot at her back."

The witness added, "When they saw this, they screamed, and her husband, who was standing nearby, tried to save his wife. At that moment, the attacker fired and pierced the woman's neck with an arrow through and through."

The attacker was reportedly wrestled to the ground by onlookers.

Paramedics rushed both victims to hospital in an ambulance.



